Pakistan move closer to equalling India's record at T20 World Cup after three-wicket win over Ireland

Under-fire Pakistan ended their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in their last group-stage game and have moved closer to Team India's record at the marquee tournament.

The win over Ireland helped Pakistan register 30 wins in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and they are now just one win behind equalling India's tally of wins in the T20 carnival.

Notably, Pakistan have played 51 games at the T20 World Cup and won 30 out of those fixtures. They have suffered losses in 21 games with two of those defeats coming in close shaves.

They lost their second game in the T20 World Cup (2007) at the hands of India in a bowl-out and were beaten by the USA in a thrilling Super Over finish in the ongoing edition.

On the other hand, India have won 31 out of their 47 matches at the T20 World Cup, including a win over Pakistan in the bowl-out. Their recent game against Canada is the only game of their T20 World Cup history which couldn't yield a result.

