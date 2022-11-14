Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Byculla, Andheri in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ATULJMD123/SCREENGRAB Fire erupts in a slum in Mumbai's Byculla area.

Maharashtra fire news : Two separate fire incidents were reported in Mumbai, one in a slum located in Byculla's KK Marg while the other one took place in Andheri's MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation ) area on Monday.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot in Byculla while five were present in MIDC. No casualty was reported from both the places, officials said.

Speaking about the fire at the Byculla, a fire official said that the fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze.

He further added, "There was no report of injury to anyone," he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Officials said that the fire in Byculla erupted at 11:30 am. The other one was reported at 12 pm to the fire officials.

The cause of the fire in both incidents remains unknown. Officials said that investigations are underway.

