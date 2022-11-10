Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu: Five dead as explosion rocks firecracker factory in Madurai

Tamil Nadu: Five dead as explosion rocks firecracker factory in Madurai

Tamil Nadu: The incident was reported on Thursday, from near Usilambatti, SP Madurai confirmed.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 15:34 IST
Tamil Nadu explosion, Madurai explosion, Tamil Nadu blast, Madurai blast
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Explosion in Usilambatti in Madurai district

Highlights

  • The reason for the explosion was yet not known
  • There was no information on how many people were injured due to the blast
  • The details regarding the blast were confirmed by SP Madurai

Tamil Nadu: At least five people were dead after an explosion rocked a firecracker factory in the Madurai district. The incident was reported on Thursday, from near Usilambatti, SP Madurai confirmed. 

The reason for the explosion was yet not known. 

More details are awaited. 

On October 25, a low-intensity blast took place at a busy junction in Kerala's Edappal. 

A comprehensive probe was later launched to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the roundabout in Edappal. 

No one was injured in the incident. However, the police said they were examining the CCTC footage collected from the vicinity.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, several injured as blast rips apart house storing firecrackers

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News