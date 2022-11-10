Tamil Nadu: Five dead as explosion rocks firecracker factory in Madurai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Explosion in Usilambatti in Madurai district

Tamil Nadu: At least five people were dead after an explosion rocked a firecracker factory in the Madurai district. The incident was reported on Thursday, from near Usilambatti, SP Madurai confirmed.

The reason for the explosion was yet not known.

More details are awaited.

On October 25, a low-intensity blast took place at a busy junction in Kerala's Edappal.

A comprehensive probe was later launched to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the roundabout in Edappal.

No one was injured in the incident. However, the police said they were examining the CCTC footage collected from the vicinity.

