Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar's assets worth Rs 1,000 cr seized by Income Tax department

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar assets seized: Trouble seems to be mounting for Ajit Pawar after Income Tax Department in the raids seized assets worth over ₹ 1,000 crore linked to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. According to reports, five properties, including Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point in Mumbai, a sugar factory, and a resort have been seized.

Ajit Pawar and (his) family are the "beneficiaries of the above Benami properties," the Income Tax Department said, invoking the Anti-Benami Act and alleging that the properties were not bought illegally.

A few days back, the deputy CM had refuted the allegations leveled against him in connection with Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana, and said the ED is investigating the matter and the "facts" will come out. Pawar had said the auction of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill was carried out by adhering to all the rules and regulations.

In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached over Rs 65 crore worth of land, building, plant and machinery of Jarandeshwar SSK's sugar mill at Chimangaon-Koregaon in Satara under the anti-money laundering law. The ED had claimed the cooperative-run sugar mill was linked to Pawar and his family.

ALSO READ: Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED after over 12 hrs questioning

Latest India News