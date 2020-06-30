Ladakh standoff: India, China hold third round of Lt Gen-level talks in Chushul

Image Source : AP A satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control.

India-China are holding another round of Corps Commander-level talks as discussions between the two armies take place in Chushul, in Leh to resolve the ongoing dispute over Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh area.

Today's meeting is the third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander, is leading the Indian delegation while the Chinese delegation is led by South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin.

The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. Sources say the agenda for the meeting is to take forward the proposals made by both sides to facilitate a disengagement. All contentious areas will be discussed during the upcoming meeting to stabilise the situation.

Earlier military level stand-off between India and China had taken place on June 6 and 22.

Meanwhile, top US senators have expressed solidarity with India as they slammed China for its "unwarranted and lawless armed aggression" against the country.

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and expressed solidarity with the people of India on the Chinese aggression.

"I spoke to Amb Sandhu to express our solidarity with the people of India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China," Rubio tweeted.

"India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing,” the top Republican Senator from Florida said. On the Senate Floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

"China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude," the top Republican Senator from Arkansas said.

