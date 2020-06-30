China expresses concern over ban on 59 Chinese apps by India

Image Source : ANI Beijing has expressed concern on India banning 59 Chinese apps, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that Beijing is strongly concerned over India banning 59 Chinese apps and is verifying the situation. Making a statement, China's foreign office said they are "strongly concerned, verifying the situation."

Further speaking on India banning Chinese apps, Zhao Lijian said, "We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. The Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones."

The government of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Shareit, others over privacy, and security concerns. The move by the Indian government has come in the backdrop of Chinese aggression at the Indo-China border days after deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meanwhile, the two countries are holding a third-round of Lt General level talks to resolve the stand-off in the Galwan Valley. The talks between India-China are taking place in Chushul, Leh.

