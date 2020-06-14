Image Source : FILE Kerala reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,460

Kerala reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 54 people, including three health workers, testing positive, taking the tally to 2,460.

As many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Kerala which has been recording over 75 fresh cases in the last three days saw some respite with the numbers declining to 54 on Sunday.

Of the 54, a total of 23 had arrived from abroad and 25 others from other states, the Minister said.

Three health workers -- two from Thrissur district and one in Thiruvananthapuram district -- were among the new cases, the Minister said in a release.

"So far, 1,101 people have been cured of COVID in the state and 1,340 people are still under treatment for the infection.A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,023 are isolated in hospitals," she said.

Meanwhile, six new places were declared as hotspots on Sunday while one was excluded from the list. Currently, there were 122 hotspots in Kerala.

The new hotspots are one in Idukki district, two in Kannur district and three in Kasargod district.

Malappuram has 204 positive cases, the highestin the state, followed by Palakkad with 154 and Thrissur with 151 cases.

Kannur and Kasaragod have 136 and 102 cases respectively, the release said.

