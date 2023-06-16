Kenyan woman hides Rs 13 crore cocaine by dissolving in whiskey bottles; held at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport arrested a 25-year-old Kenyan woman and recovered cocaine worth approximately Rs 13 crore dissolved in two whisky bottles, a senior customs official said on Friday. The accused was intercepted at the Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Thursday.

“On the basis of profiling, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 2 whiskey bottles having dissolved Cocaine from a Kenyan pax arrived fm Addis Ababa. Approx value around 13 Cr, the exact value will be ascertained after extraction under Court supervision. The pax has been arrested under NDPS Act,” the Delhi Customs said in a tweet.

As per the official, a detailed search resulted in the recovery from her of two whisky bottles with cocaine worth approximately Rs 13 crore dissolved in them. The accused was arrested and the whisky bottles containing cocaine were seized. "These two bottles were handed over to her at Nairobi airport. She was supposed to hand over them to a person in Delhi," the official said. The passenger was produced before a local court that has sent her to 14 days' judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News