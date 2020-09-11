Ramdas Athawale meets Maharashtra Guv; demands compensation, justice for Kangana

Image Source : TWITTER KANGANA Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, justice for Kangana

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue regarding the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai. Demanding justice and compensation for the loss bore by the actor, Ramdas Athawale said the way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. The Shiv Sena, which heads the alliance government in the state, and Ranaut had engaged in a war of words after she likened Mumbai to PoK and said she feared Mumbai Police more than the alleged movie mafia.

Using a bulldozer and excavators, a BMC team had demolished the alterations allegedly made without the civic body's approval at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning.

"I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss," the Union Minister said.

"The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice," Ramdas Athawale added.

Earlier on Thursday, Ramdas Athawale had met Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the center of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its

police, and said she need not be afraid while in the city.

Athawale, a BJP ally, made it clear he does not agree with the remarks made by Ranaut, who had likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police.

Athawale alleged that the Shiv Sena-controlled BMCs demolition drive at her bungalow in suburban Bandra was carried out a sentiment of revenge and added the Maharashtra government, too, had a role in it.

The minister said Ranaut had spoken the truth in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said the CBI, which is probing the death case, should arrive at a conclusion whether Rajput committed suicide or was murdered.

