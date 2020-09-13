Kangana Ranaut to meet Guv Koshyari today

Image Source : PTI/FILE Kangana Ranaut/FILE

Actor Kangana Ranaut will today meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, days after her office in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, Koshyari had expressed displeasure over the handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode and the manner in which the Mumbai civic body razed "illegal alterations" at her bungalow. The governor had summoned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta the same the demolition was carried out. He had conveyed his displeasure over the entire matter. The meeting went on for 20 minutes.

Last week, a BMC team demolished the alterations at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. The action came in the wake of a war of words between the Shiv Sena and the actress after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

