K Parasaran likely to head Ram Temple Trust

Ram Temple Trust is likely to be headed by Supreme Court lawyer K. Parasaran, sources have told India TV. The Centre on Wednesday announced setting up an independent 15-member Trust to oversee the construction of the "grand and magnificent" Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha four days before the expiry of a 3-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

K Parasaran had represented the Hindu parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Other names figuring as trustees of the Ram Temple Trust include: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Madhvacharya Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj, Swami Paramanand Ji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Dr Anil Mishra, Homoeopathic Doctor, Kameshwar Chaupal, Patna (SC Member), and Mahant Dinendra Das.

The announcement of a "broad scheme" for developing a Ram temple and formation of a Trust named 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' was made by the prime minister, shortly after a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided by him gave its approval. In a rare occasion, Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha as soon as the House convened at 11 am, telling members he wants to share information on a "very important and historical subject for the country."

Modi said the Cabinet decision was in line with the direction by the Supreme Court in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last. The apex court settled a long-festering religious issue and allowed building of a temple at the disputed site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. It also fixed a 3-month deadline for the Centre to form a Trust.