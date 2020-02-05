Image Source : AMIT SHAH'S TWITTER There will be 15 trustees in Ram Mandir Trust, one will always be from Dalit community: Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Ram Janambhoomi Trust announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 15 trustees out of which one will always be from the Dalit community. Taking on to twitter, the Home minister congratulated Modi "for such an unprecedented decision" that strengthens social harmony. "There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which 1 will always be from Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi." (The tweet translated from Hindi to english read).

The home minister said the trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it.

"I fully believe that the waiting of millions of people for centuries will be over soon and they will be able to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple at his birthplace," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November. Addressing the Lok Sabha the Prime Minister said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra."

PM Modi said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. "I salute the 130 crore people of India," he added.

A five-bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Mandir. It said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.