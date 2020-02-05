Image Source : Trust to be formed for Ram Mandir construction, PM Modi tells Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November. Addressing the Lok Sabha the Prime Minister said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra."

PM Modi said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. "I salute the 130 crore people of India," he added.

"Let us all support construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said, to shouts of "Jai Shri Ram" rising from the government benches.

He further said, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy."

A five-bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.