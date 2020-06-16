3 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Shopian

Image Source : PTI 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Shopian district (Representational image)

Three unidentified terrorists were eliminated on Tuesday in an encounter that broke out at the Turkwangam area of Shopian. Search operation underway. According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir: Three unidentified terrorists eliminated in an encounter that broke out at Turkwangam area of Shopian, today. Search operation underway. (Visual deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/WQG8tDeYSj — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

The joint operation was launched by the police and the army at the first light. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, the hiding terrorists fired on them triggering the encounter.

At the end of the firefight all the three terrorists were eliminated. Their identities are being ascertained.

With the killing of the three terrorists in Tuesday's encounter a total of 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian district in the last than 10 days in different encounters.

(With inputs from agencies)

