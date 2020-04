Image Source : PTI Militants release abducted policeman in Shopian

A policeman who was abducted by unknown gunmen from outside his house at Chetwatan, Shopian has been released in a near by area. The policeman who is being identified as Javeed was posted at Zakura.

The forces had earlier launched a massive manhunt to trace the policeman across the entire Shopian district.

Shopian district lies in the South Kashmir belt and has been an epicenter to growing terror activities over the years.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage