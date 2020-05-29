Image Source : GOOGLE IndiGo says few of its passengers have tested Covid-19 positive

Airline major IndiGo on Thursday said that a few asymptomatic passengers, who travelled on its flights since resumption of services this week, have tested Covid-19 positive.

These passengers include three individuals, who traveled on '6E 955' from Delhi to Jammu on May 26, six ferried onboard '6E 6992' from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on May 27 while another two used the '6E 908' service from Delhi to Coimbatore on May 27.

"The passengers observed all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers onboard the aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft operating these flights were immediately disinfected as per protocol. The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff."

The development comes a day after another airline major SpiceJet confirmed that two passengers, who had travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on May 25, have tested Covid-19 positive.

The Centre has allowed limited passenger flights -- about one-third of the summer schedule -- to operate between metros and other destinations from May 25.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

