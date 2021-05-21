Indian Air Force's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab's Moga, pilot dies

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday. According to the IAF, Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The incident took place around 1 AM at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident occurred.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in western sector, the IAF added.

Latest India News