India TV Poll Results: Why did Pakistan's Seema Haider cross the border? Know what people said

Seema Ghulam Haider, who came to India from Pakistan with her 4 children, has been making hitting the headlines for the past several days. Theories around her reason for crossing the border are everywhere. While some are saying that this is an 'act of love' others are of the view that she is a 'spy'. India TV conducted a poll to know the opinion of the people on this issue, the result of which has been declared.

India TV tried to know the opinion of the people on this issue through its websites and Twitter. India TV had asked 'Why do you think Seema Haider came to India from Pakistan?' And in total 7710 people answered it. The result of India TV's poll was on the expected lines. In fact, according to most of the people who have answered this question on Twitter and the websites, Seema Ghulam Haider is a Pakistani spy. And her love story is just her cover. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV poll

73 percent people said that Seema is a spy and believe that it is not a matter of love but of espionage. At the same time, in the eyes of 12 percent people think Seema crossed the border for love. Meanwhile, there are 15 percent people are still not able to decide what this matter is after all.

The UP ATS has strictly interrogated Seema and differences have been found in her answers. Now what is the reality of Seema Ghulam Haider, it will be known only after a complete investigation.

