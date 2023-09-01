India TV Opinion poll: Will PM Modi make any surprise announcement during Parliament's Special Session?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

The government on Thursday announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22 but kept the agenda for it under wraps, triggering speculation. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings.

Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on X. It will be the first such special session under the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which had convened a special joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to mark the midnight GST roll-out on June 30, 2017. However, it will be a full-fledged session of five days this time with both Houses meeting separately as they usually do during sessions.

India TV also asked public opinion on this - 'Will PM Modi make any surprise announcement during Parliament's Special Session?' Maximum people think that the Modi govt is going to spring a surprise. While 92% think that there may be new agenda for the Modi govt for which it has called a special session, 5% think that it is going to a regular business in the House. 3% opted can't say option. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion poll

