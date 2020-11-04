Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma condemns arrest of Arnab Goswami

Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, India TV, on Wednesday condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police. In a tweet shared this morning, Rajat Sharma said he disapproves of the style of Arnab's studio trial, but at the same time he also disagrees with the misuse of state power to harass a journalist.

"I condemn the sudden arrest of Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case. While I don’t agree with his style of studio trial, I also don’t approve of misuse of state power to harass a journalist. A media Editor cannot be treated in this manner," he tweeted.

I condemn the sudden arrest of Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case. While I don’t agree with his style of studio trial, I also don’t approve of misuse of state power to harass a journalist. A media Editor cannot be treated in this manner @PrakashJavdekar — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 4, 2020

Earlier this morning, Mumbai police arrested Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. A team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning. According to a PTI report, the architect and his mother had in 2018 committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV which is owned by Arnab, police said. In May this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra announced a fresh probe in the case. The MVA government comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

