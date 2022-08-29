Monday, August 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 7,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 84,931

India reports 7,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 84,931

Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 84,931, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 86,591.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2022 9:19 IST
covid test, covid 19
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • India recorded 7,591 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent.
  • A decrease of 1,660 cases has been recorded in the active caseload.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 7,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 29), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,02,993.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 84,931, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 86,591.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,779. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 10441 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 803 15  2321189 126  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 85 66269 296  
4 Assam 3037 70  733149 10  8030  
5 Bihar 851 834738 162  12292  
6 Chandigarh 305 18  97237 60  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 1207 48  1158129 96  14108  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5   11565   4  
9 Delhi 2605 301  1969581 693  26458
10 Goa* 901 45  251034 115  3961
11 Gujarat 1954 42  1256727 208  11006
12 Haryana 2300 271  1038318 542  10679
13 Himachal Pradesh 1339 22  305105 89  4199  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1549 142  471125 294  4782  
15 Jharkhand 239   436334 20  5330  
16 Karnataka 7859 63  4001318 987  40234
17 Kerala*** 8551 12  6672859 1118  70808
18 Ladakh 50 28920 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 470 1042099 69  10770  
21 Maharashtra 11679 64  7936576 1698  148229
22 Manipur 64 19  137466 22  2147
23 Meghalaya 94 94699 10  1617  
24 Mizoram 589 54  235555 72  720
25 Nagaland 17   35111   777  
26 Odisha 1828 214  1315929 470  9172
27 Puducherry 335 36  170451 35  1968  
28 Punjab** 17678 116  747101   17896
29 Rajasthan 3231 115  1295215 453  9624  
30 Sikkim 199 17  42965 38  486  
31 Tamil Nadu 5268 71  3523858 596  38034  
32 Telangana 2077 77  827763 252  4111  
33 Tripura 36   106735 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1666 438666 43  7736  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3100 248  2095267 584  23602
36 West Bengal 2928 106  2082136 325  21460
Total# 84931 1660  43802993 9206  527799 30 
*Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 29th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,426, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,776, Total number of deaths is 20,473.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News