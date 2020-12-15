India's daily COVID cases at 164-day low, recovery rate rises above 95%

Image Source : PTI Kozhikode: COVID-19 patients, wearing PPE kits, cast their vote during the last stage of local body elections at a government school, in Kozhikode, Monday, Dec, 14, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 99,000,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 94,22,636, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 8 4681 8 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4728 238 864049 541 7059 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 238 14 16243 37 55 4 Assam 3501 20 210299 125 1003 1 5 Bihar 5088 287 236247 719 1325 4 6 Chandigarh 714 52 17698 127 302 1 7 Chhattisgarh 18931 139 236588 1735 3116 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 2 3338 1 2 9 Delhi 15247 1538 583509 2854 10074 60 10 Goa 1030 36 47737 147 707 1 11 Gujarat 13018 280 211603 1389 4182 11 12 Haryana 9108 767 241544 1744 2733 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 6948 303 41990 677 823 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4558 144 109894 387 1802 3 15 Jharkhand 1581 10 109141 201 1000 1 16 Karnataka 16084 1344 874202 2164 11954 10 17 Kerala 57790 1798 611600 4481 2647 24 18 Ladakh 614 35 8429 46 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12803 34 208421 1084 3412 8 20 Maharashtra 73481 1721 1761615 4610 48269 60 21 Manipur 2146 928 24739 980 324 2 22 Meghalaya 753 23 12058 50 130 2 23 Mizoram 173 13 3869 22 7 24 Nagaland 593 41 11066 59 69 1 25 Odisha 2820 61 319458 389 1811 4 26 Puducherry 307 30 36586 50 620 1 27 Punjab 6881 195 148680 633 5098 21 28 Rajasthan 16200 429 273784 1666 2555 13 29 Sikkim 303 53 4919 55 118 30 Tamil Nadu 10039 76 778081 1203 11909 14 31 Telengana 7272 108 269828 596 1499 3 32 Tripura 314 16 32367 25 376 33 Uttarakhand 6144 149 75501 720 1361 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 18918 811 539727 1972 8083 11 35 West Bengal 21384 1189 493145 2980 9100 43 Total# 339820 12766 9422636 34477 143709 354

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 354 new fatalities include 60 from Delhi, 60 from Maharashtra 43 from West Bengal, 16 from Haryana, 21 from Punjab, 24 from Kerala and 11 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,43,709 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,269 from Maharashtra followed by 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,098 from Punjab, 4,182 from Gujarat and 3,412 from Madhya Pradesh.

