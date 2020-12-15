India's daily COVID cases at 164-day low, recovery rate rises above 95%

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 99,000,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 94,22,636, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|92
|8
|4681
|8
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4728
|238
|864049
|541
|7059
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|238
|14
|16243
|37
|55
|4
|Assam
|3501
|20
|210299
|125
|1003
|1
|5
|Bihar
|5088
|287
|236247
|719
|1325
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|714
|52
|17698
|127
|302
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18931
|139
|236588
|1735
|3116
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|2
|3338
|1
|2
|9
|Delhi
|15247
|1538
|583509
|2854
|10074
|60
|10
|Goa
|1030
|36
|47737
|147
|707
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|13018
|280
|211603
|1389
|4182
|11
|12
|Haryana
|9108
|767
|241544
|1744
|2733
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6948
|303
|41990
|677
|823
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4558
|144
|109894
|387
|1802
|3
|15
|Jharkhand
|1581
|10
|109141
|201
|1000
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|16084
|1344
|874202
|2164
|11954
|10
|17
|Kerala
|57790
|1798
|611600
|4481
|2647
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|614
|35
|8429
|46
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12803
|34
|208421
|1084
|3412
|8
|20
|Maharashtra
|73481
|1721
|1761615
|4610
|48269
|60
|21
|Manipur
|2146
|928
|24739
|980
|324
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|753
|23
|12058
|50
|130
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|173
|13
|3869
|22
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|593
|41
|11066
|59
|69
|1
|25
|Odisha
|2820
|61
|319458
|389
|1811
|4
|26
|Puducherry
|307
|30
|36586
|50
|620
|1
|27
|Punjab
|6881
|195
|148680
|633
|5098
|21
|28
|Rajasthan
|16200
|429
|273784
|1666
|2555
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|303
|53
|4919
|55
|118
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10039
|76
|778081
|1203
|11909
|14
|31
|Telengana
|7272
|108
|269828
|596
|1499
|3
|32
|Tripura
|314
|16
|32367
|25
|376
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6144
|149
|75501
|720
|1361
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|18918
|811
|539727
|1972
|8083
|11
|35
|West Bengal
|21384
|1189
|493145
|2980
|9100
|43
|Total#
|339820
|12766
|9422636
|34477
|143709
|354
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
The 354 new fatalities include 60 from Delhi, 60 from Maharashtra 43 from West Bengal, 16 from Haryana, 21 from Punjab, 24 from Kerala and 11 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,43,709 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,269 from Maharashtra followed by 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,098 from Punjab, 4,182 from Gujarat and 3,412 from Madhya Pradesh.