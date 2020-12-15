Tuesday, December 15, 2020
     
  India's daily COVID cases at 164-day low, recovery rate rises above 95%

India's daily COVID cases at 164-day low, recovery rate rises above 95%

The 354 new fatalities include 60 from Delhi, 60 from Maharashtra 43 from West Bengal, 16 from Haryana, 21 from Punjab, 24 from Kerala and 11 from Uttar Pradesh.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2020 10:37 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Kozhikode: COVID-19 patients, wearing PPE kits, cast their vote during the last stage of local body elections at a government school, in Kozhikode, Monday, Dec, 14, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 99,000,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 94,22,636, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 4681 61  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4728 238  864049 541  7059
3 Arunachal Pradesh 238 14  16243 37  55  
4 Assam 3501 20  210299 125  1003
5 Bihar 5088 287  236247 719  1325
6 Chandigarh 714 52  17698 127  302
7 Chhattisgarh 18931 139  236588 1735  3116 19 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3338 2  
9 Delhi 15247 1538  583509 2854  10074 60 
10 Goa 1030 36  47737 147  707
11 Gujarat 13018 280  211603 1389  4182 11 
12 Haryana 9108 767  241544 1744  2733 16 
13 Himachal Pradesh 6948 303  41990 677  823 12 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4558 144  109894 387  1802
15 Jharkhand 1581 10  109141 201  1000
16 Karnataka 16084 1344  874202 2164  11954 10 
17 Kerala 57790 1798  611600 4481  2647 24 
18 Ladakh 614 35  8429 46  123  
19 Madhya Pradesh 12803 34  208421 1084  3412
20 Maharashtra 73481 1721  1761615 4610  48269 60 
21 Manipur 2146 928  24739 980  324
22 Meghalaya 753 23  12058 50  130
23 Mizoram 173 13  3869 22  7  
24 Nagaland 593 41  11066 59  69
25 Odisha 2820 61  319458 389  1811
26 Puducherry 307 30  36586 50  620
27 Punjab 6881 195  148680 633  5098 21 
28 Rajasthan 16200 429  273784 1666  2555 13 
29 Sikkim 303 53  4919 55  118  
30 Tamil Nadu 10039 76  778081 1203  11909 14 
31 Telengana 7272 108  269828 596  1499
32 Tripura 314 16  32367 25  376  
33 Uttarakhand 6144 149  75501 720  1361
34 Uttar Pradesh 18918 811  539727 1972  8083 11 
35 West Bengal 21384 1189  493145 2980  9100 43 
Total# 339820 12766  9422636 34477  143709 354 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. 

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

A total of 1,43,709 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,269 from Maharashtra followed by 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,098 from Punjab, 4,182 from Gujarat and 3,412 from Madhya Pradesh.

