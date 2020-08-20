Gurugram turns into 'water park' due to severe waterlogging; traffic police issues alert

Gurugram Sector 49, Uppal Southend society

Gurugram Traffic Police on Thursday issued traffic alert after the city witnessed severe water caused due to incessant rains. According to the traffic police, the waterlogging occurred in the region--Signature Tower, NH-48, South city-2 on Sohna road and Modern Bazar near Mayfield among others. The officials have requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly. Meanwhile, the Met department predicted heavy rain across Delhi-NCR till August 25.

The IMD also took to Twitter and urged the people to check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination and follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. The Met department also suggested avoiding going to areas that face the water logging problem often.

This is Sector 10 Gurugram, it’s been 19 hrs since you assured relief here, not sure if we are also considered Gurugram residents, water from entire city is pumped here and is not pumped further. pic.twitter.com/Or5RlDXnIM — rahul chauhan (@rahulchauhanmdi) August 20, 2020

Rain power in gurugram pic.twitter.com/JncL9siDhb — Vinod Kumar (@VinodKu38854920) August 20, 2020

Modern Bazaar, Mayfield

The Gurugram Traffic Police warned commuters and said that water logging has been reported at Modern Bazar near Mayfield. "Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," the official tweeted.

South city-2 on Sohna road

Severe water logging has been also reported at South city-2 on Sohna road. The traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported at South city-2 on Sohna road. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/Dwm3ZaDIR9 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 20, 2020

Traffic congestion on NH-48

The Gurugram Police reported heavy traffic congestion on NH-48 at Narsinghpur towards Jaipur due to waterlogging. The traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Meanwhile, the officials requested commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

On Wednesday, some of the key roads of Gurugram submerged. The waterlogging also caused disruption of traffic in the millennium city. Traffic at main carriageway at Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk was badly affected by the waterlogging. Here are some of the glimpses:

