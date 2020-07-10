Image Source : PTI Gurugram: 2-day quarantine for all symptomatic patients who test negative in antigen testing. New Guidelines

Fresh guidelines have been issued in Gurugram in relation to antigen testing in the district. As per the new guidelines, a symptomatic person who tests negative in the antigen tests will have to undergo a 2-day quarantine until the results of the conventional RT-PCR tests are announced.

If a person tests positive, he/she will have to be admitted to the hospital and if they medical authorities decide to discharge them within 10 days, they will have to remain in 7-day home quarantine.

For asymptomatic people who test positive in the antigen tests, the guidelines recommend a quarantine for 10 days.

If a person cannot or for some reason does not wish to stay in home isolation, he can stay in an institutional isolation facility that is provided by the district administration. Both government and private paid facilities have been arranged by the district administration.

A medical monitoring team has been constituted for regular checking up on those who are in home isolation in the district. The doctors have been asked to carry out online meetings with these patients.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage