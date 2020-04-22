Gurugram: 4 more coronavirus cases reported as tally rises to 41

Four more cases of coronavirus have come to light in Gurugram district taking the overall tally to 41. As many as 26 people in the district have recovered after contracting the virus in the district.

J.S. Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram said two fresh cases were reported from Jharsa village near Sector 31, one from Sector 18 and another from an upscale condominium in Badshahpur.

Samples of those individuals were collected three days ago and their reports came positive following the lab test.

The district administration has declared the areas as containment zones and their families have been directed to be under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the health officials have also conducted rapid tests on 30 journalists and all of them were found negative.

Coronavirus cases in India are closing in on 20,000 while the death toll has crossed 600.

