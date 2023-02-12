Gujarat: Police arrests quack for branding 2-month-old girl with hot iron rod

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The quack was arrested on Sunday and an FIR was also registered against him.

A two-month-old baby girl was hospitalized in Gujarat's Porbandar after she was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod by a 'self-styled doctor.' This was reportedly done by the doctor in order to treat her cough. The quack was arrested on Sunday and an FIR was also registered against him. The baby has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital. She is under observation and her condition is said to be stable.

The baby suffered from cough and phlegm for a week. Her parents tried a local cure at home for the same. However, she did not get any relief. Thereafter, the child's mother took her to the 'self-styled doctor.' This doctor allegedly branded the baby with a hot iron rod on her chest and stomach. When that too failed to provide relief to the baby, the parents took her to Bhavsinhji General Hospital in Porbandar and the matter came to light.

An FIR was registered against the doctor and the baby's mother under Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument likely to cause death), an official said. Earlier this month, a two-and-a-half-month-old girl died in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district after allegedly being branded with a hot iron rod more than 50 times by an exorcist.

(With inputs from PTI)

