Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
Madhya Pradesh: Govt doctor caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe from person with disability

Sleuths of the anti-corruption body Lokayukta laid a trap and caught Dr Purshottam Das Soni when he accepted Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of the bribe money from the complainant at his private clinic.

February 07, 2023
A doctor posted at the government-run Katni district hospital in Madhya Pradesh was caught by Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday. He was caught up allegedly for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a disabled person in return of issuing him a disability certificate.

The complainant in the case is a  resident of Reethi tehsil in Katni district. He suffers from a disability in both legs. The government doctor demanded Rs 40,000 as a bribe from him in return of issuing a medical document certifying 40 per cent disability.

Acting on a complaint, sleuths of the anti-corruption body Lokayukta laid a trap and caught Dr Purshottam Das Soni when he accepted Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of the bribe money from the complainant at his private clinic. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the physician. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

