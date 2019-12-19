Image Source : FILE Girl falls into hot sambar vessel in Telangana school, dies (Representational image)

A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday meal was kept in the dining room. The child, who was playing on a bench slipped and fell into the vessel.

The girl was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, where she succumbed to injuries. The girl's parents work at the school on a part-time basis.