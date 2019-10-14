Monday, October 14, 2019
     
4 hockey players killed after car rams into tree in MP's Hoshangabad

Four national-level hockey players were killed and in a car accident in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh on early Monday morning. reported news agency ANI. Three others in the car were left injured, one critical.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 9:56 IST

Four national-level hockey players were killed and in a car accident in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh early Monday, reported news agency ANI. Three others in the car were left injured with one critical.

All the three injured have been admitted to a nearby private hospital, where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

According to ANI reports, the players were travelling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to play in Dhyan Chandra Trophy when their car met with an accident near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

Identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained by the police. The car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree after driver lost control of the vehicle, said Police. A case has been registered.

 

