8 youths returning from Army recruitment rally among 10 killed in road accident in Haryana's Jind

Ten men, including eight youths who were on the way back from an Army recruitment rally, were killed when a truck hit their autorickshaw in Haryana's Jind district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near a village on Jind-Hisar road Tuesday night, they said.

"Among the dead were eight youths who were returning from an Army recruitment rally in Hisar. The autorickshaw driver and a local resident from Jind were also killed in the accident," a police official at Sadar police station, Jind, said over phone.

Another youth, who was part of the group that took part in the recruitment drive, was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Hisar, he said.

The youths killed were in the age group of 18-22 years, the official said.

They belonged to different villages in Jind district, he added.

"After attending the recruitment rally, the youths took a bus from Hisar and got down at Hansi.

"From Hansi, the nine youths and one more person from Jind boarded the autorickshaw to reach their respective destinations, which were between 35-40 kilometres away, " the official said.

"The accident occurred when they were close to reaching their destinations," he added.

The truck that hit the autorickshaw was coming from the Panipat side after unloading chemicals in a refinery there, the police official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he said.