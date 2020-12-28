Will hold talks with farmers on December 30, says Govt amid hopes to break deadlock

Image Source : PTI Will hold talks with farmers on December 30, says Govt

The Centre on Monday decided to hold talks with farmers over their apprehensions relating to the new agri reforms on December 30, a day later than what the farmer unions had proposed.

The Union Agriculture Ministry, in a letter to the farmer unions, said that the government was ready to resolve the impasse with an open mind. The government has called the farmer union leaders to discuss contentious issues at 2 pm in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the farmer unions sought to hold talks with the government at 11 am on December 29. They also outlined four major issues which, they said, should come up for discussion during the talks. The agenda proposed by the protesting unions includes modalities to repeal the farm laws, legal guarantee for MSP (Minimum Support Price), amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

The farmer unions also demanded that changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers should also be part of the agenda for the next round of dialogue.

