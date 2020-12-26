Farmer unions propose to hold next round of talks on Dec 29, govt yet to respond

Image Source : PTI Farmer unions seek to hold next round of talks on December 29

Farmer unions have sought to hold the next round of talks, in a bid to break the deadlock with the government over the new Agri reforms, on December 29. The farmers, who have been protesting in biting cold for several days, have proposed the Centre for a meeting at 11 am on Tuesday.

"We propose to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on 29th December," Yogendra Yadav of the Swaraj India said at a press conference on Saturday.

On Thursday, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal wrote to the protesting unions and invited them for fresh talks. He also made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to the MSP, which is out of the purview of the three new farm laws.

On Wednesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last 28 days, had asked the government to not repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a "concrete offer" in writing for the resumption of talks.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Friday demanded that the Centre arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country reach the ongoing protests at Delhi's border points, adding that they are ready to pay the cost of tickets for all peasants.

