'Expose the reality of blind system', tweets Rahul Gandhi as Covid-19 ravages India

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Modi government's priority as India fights the second wave of Covid-19. Rahul, who is undergoing treatment at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus, tweeted that the Central Vista project is not essential now, but a "central government with a vision is".

"Central Vista- not essential. Central Government with a vision- essential," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the ruling BJP dispensation over the handling of Covid-19 situation in the country. His tweet came on a day when India saw a record single-day rise of over 3.60 lakh coronavirus cases. The death toll also crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities.

Rahul in another tweet lauded the common people for helping each other. "By helping each other, the common people show that to touch someone's heart one need not touch one's hands. Keep helping," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#TogetherStronger". He asked people to continue helping each other and expose the reality of the "blind system".

The Central Vista revamp project was announced in September last year. It envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. It is targeted to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat, a part of the project, is likely to be built by 2024.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

