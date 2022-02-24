Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Drone movement observed near International Border in Arnia sector

A drone movement was observed near the International Border area on Thursday. According to the details, the drone movement was observed near RS Pura in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone returned after the Border Security Force (BSF) fired several rounds.

A search operation in the area is underway, the BSF confirmed.

Nearly 10 days back, the Union Territory administration had asked those intending to fly drones in Jammu and Kashmir to share their details with the office of district magistrates concerned as well as the nearest police stations and compulsorily register themselves with the authorities.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified 'The Drone Rules, 2021' applicable to all persons owning or possessing or engaged in leasing, operating, transferring or maintaining unmanned aircraft systems in India.

"Through the medium of circular, it is impressed upon all intended operators of unmanned aircraft systems to ensure the compliance of 'the drone rules, 2021' in letter and spirit. Accordingly, the details of the same shall be shared with the office of concerned district magistrates of Jammu division as well as the nearest police station," Divisional Commissioner Jammu province Dr. Raghav Langar said in circular issued.

