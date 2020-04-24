Image Source : AP Diary of a Reporter: The 'post corona' Earth

A lot of my friends are asking me, post corona what will be the condition of the Earth, really we are not able to understand now! After listening to this, I’ve been thinking on and on. With whosoever I talk to over the phone, even the fellow journalists from office, the innocent little children; looking at their benevolent eyes I wonder what will be the answer to this question. What will be the future? India does not just deduce from past’s Aryavarta to Hastinapur, to today’s Nehru- Modi’s. What will be the course of the world, even this is also a major question. Hence I thought. this time. in our weekly chat with you I'll try answering the question raised by my friends.

This gruesome corona time will be over by the month of May, or whether it will continue for longer days- this also I don’t know much about.

A group of scientists at Harvard in one of the papers of their journal ‘Science’ has stated, in America’s case, this single lockdown will not transgress the problem. Therefore till 2022, social distancing has to be maintained in that country. I am not going into the debate regarding the experts’ opinions. But we are optimistic. I hope, in this war of existentialism we will win again. The survival of the fittest will take place. But this will give rise to a new world, a new India.

On whichever day the storm will end, we will be the traveller of the new journey. In the case of economical, social, environmental, mental, or psychological various expected changes will take place.

Firstly let’s come to the issue of economic crisis. The discrimination amongst rich and poor, the assessment of the relevance of the archaic theory of class conflict will take place afresh. Apparently corona has made both rich and poor, both the parties to fall into difficulty equally.

Spain’s aged princess has passed away, Germany’s Finance Minister has committed suicide. On the other hand, in the unorganized sector’s daily wage laborers invading the lockdown, want to go back home urging to their roots, basing on rumors; for food, clothes and shelter.

I feel, in the upcoming world at least for a few decades finance, empowerment are to be kept aside. All those who throw marriage parties, celebrate a honeymoon, or the like the Sultan of Brunei, with a few cruisers to celebrate the birth anniversary in the sea; even they will also have to think if this kind of wastage of wealth is wonderful?

I was having a conversation with one well-known industrialist, he said, in our business if we don’t have profit don’t earn, how will we be giving salaries? How shall we invest? From now only the businessmen are thinking about how to reduce expenditure.

As it is the global economy, the Indian economy was facing hurdles like a cut kite. Now after Corona, everyone has to fasten the belts tightly. The report of the world economy which I got in hands recently, there it is visible that India’s economic gain will be a little more than one percent. And in a civilized, illuminated country like Italy, the statistics will go beyond zero.

Another businessman said, in the past month, we’ve done so many video conferences. Through the ‘Zoom’ application, 100 or 200 of us did the meeting, now am thinking what is the point of sending vice- presidents, presidents, MDs abroad for meeting by spending so much? Rather, this is better! Hotel expenditure, flight up-down fare all these can be stopped. If businessmen think like this then imagine what will happen? Board meeting in Dubai, or Bali – say goodbye to this culture!

If this is the predicament, then what will happen to the tourism business? What will happen to the real-estates business? I think, in the altered world, business preferences will also alter. Exactly what happened after World War!

If the tourism business suffers loss then maybe the business of medical technology will prosper. Various startups will rise. A new horizon will be uncovered in climate, forest, wildlife conservation, environment, treatments, pollution control, and health research. I know one businessman, who has never done import-export of equipment in the medical field, but for Corona, various tests will be done in the upcoming days.

Will there be no change in social-domestic personal relationships? The way we all by signing our name in the rat race by just running behind prosperity, we were on the verge of forgetting our mother, father, brother-sister, relatives, fellow citizen, neighborhood –everything. Will there be no rethinking in this aspect?

Nowadays parents probably have to take appointments from their children to meet them. This snide Peepli Live mediatized democracy! Will there be any change?

And the major question, will there be a change in the society’s casteism, religion communalism and economic unevenness based politics? Should we the common people now say, enough of this mass-cheating politics? Now in the public welfare state let there be the politics for the people’s welfare and development.

By overcoming the 3rd decade’s Great Depression, and the dark shadow of World War we walked quite forward. But our violence, imperialism greediness did not stop even after the Cold War. Will this not stop even now?

Japan stated they will withdraw every Japanese business in China. Whatever loss the private companies will go through, the state will bear the expenditure. Now, will anti-China politics become intense?

It is sinful to lose hope from the human race. Once I felt socialism is dead. Marxism, Leninism is untrue. In Columbia University Francis Fukuyama announced, history is dead. Still Richard D.

Wolff one of the founders of Marxist journal named ‘Rethinking Marxism’ said, “Marx is not untrue capitalist is not a disease-free pill”. We thought of capitalism to be the remedy to every solution. From socialism, mixed economy to creative capitalism, altruist capitalism is the tonic.

Maybe now this new world will create new paths. People will speak again, many have given many explanations now a new world requires to be formed.

