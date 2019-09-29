'Destination North-east': Four-day festival themed on the region to be held in Varanasi

Image Source : PTI 'Destination Northeast': Four-day festival themed on the region to be held in Varanasi

A four-day 'Destination Northeast' festival will be held in Varanasi in November to familiarise the people with the rich, unexplored potential and opportunities available in the region, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The festival in Varanasi will be a sequel to the 'Destination North-East' series begun about three years ago, as part of which, such festivals have already been held in places like Chandigarh and Delhi.

The four-day festival on the Northeast will be held at Varanasi from November 23, Singh, Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The concept behind holding such events is to familiarise the people in other parts of India with the rich, unexplored potential, avenues and opportunities that the Northeast has to offer for the rest of the world. Ancient temple town Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

