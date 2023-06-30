PM Modi takes a metro ride, interacts with co-passengers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (TWITTER) PM Modi travels in Delhi metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University | WATCH

Delhi University centenary celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a pleasant Friday morning took a metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Glimpses of PM Modi's metro ride are doing rounds on social media, where he can be seen travelling in a metro train. In videos, PM Modi first scanned a metro card to enter the premises and then waited for a metro train. He then gets into one and interacted with his co-passengers. He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

Amid this, three-tier security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel. In the university, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books.

The Delhi University colleges had issued a set of guidelines for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations, including- no black dresses, compulsory attendance and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm.

PM Modi will be accompanied by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who will be the guest of honour for the event.

