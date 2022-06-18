Delhi rains: A pleasant start to weekend in national capital region after early morning showers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Weather turns pleasant in national capital region after early morning showers

Delhi rains: Rains for the second consecutive day on Saturday morning brought great relief to the residents in the national capital region suffering from intense heat. As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' is expected today in Delhi-NCR.

The weather pattern is likely to remain the same for the next two to three days. The weather is expected to clear from June 22. The IMD has not yet announced any tentative date regarding the onset of monsoon in the capital. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the capital in the first week of July.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida," RWFC said in a tweet.

Earlier, it also rained on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16. The change in weather is expected to bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

