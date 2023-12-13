Delhi Police detains man and woman for protesting outside Parliament, spraying from cans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 2 people protest outside Parliament

Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man and a woman who were protesting outside Parliament premises using colour smoke canisters that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Delhi Police sources said that antecedents are being verified. Initial questioning related to security breaches and who gave access will be inquired. They are also finding out if any connection with those who jumped inside. Multi-agency questioning is also likely.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

