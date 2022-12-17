Delhi: Man throws 2-year-old son from first floor of building, attempts suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sources confirm that Okhla police officials have filed an FIR No. 753/22 against the culprit.

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man threw his 2-year-old son down from the first floor of a building in Delhi's Kalkaji. According to sources, the latter also jumped from the building after throwing down his son. Both of them were admitted to Holy Family hospital, Delhi but were later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre as their condition had become critical. The incident happened around 4pm on the 16th of December.

The accused, who has been injured, was identified as Man Singh. According to his wife, Pooja's claims, she and Man Singh had an estranged relationship due to which the former stayed at her grandmother's home with the kids. However, on the day of the mishap, Man Singh who was drunk had come to her place and fought with her.

Sources confirm that Okhla police officials have filed an FIR No. 753/22 against Man Singh and a case has also been registered Under Section 307 IPC. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

