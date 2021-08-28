Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE 9-year-old girl rape case: Delhi crime branch files 400-page charge sheet

The Delhi crime branch has filed the charge sheet in 9-year-old Dalit girl rape case where the minor was allegedly physically assaulted before being killed in Delhi south-west area earlier this month. The investigating officer (IO) of the case had told the court that the disclosure statements of the four accused have revealed that two of them -- Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, and it's employee Kuldeep Singh -- had raped and killed the minor victim. The remaining accused persons -- Salim Ahmad and Laxmi Narayan, both employees at the crematorium -- had helped them in trying to cremate the deceased minor, the IO told the court.

The 400-page chargesheet was filed before the court against four accused. However, the Delhi Police has told a local court that no evidence could be collected so far to confirm the rape.

Home Minister Amit Shah had also instructed the Delhi Police to solve the case at the earliest.

Delhi Police had registered a case against the four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without family's consent on August 1.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Latest India News