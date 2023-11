Delhi liquor scam case: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

Delhi liquor scam case: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case. The AAP leader had moved the top court after his plea was dismissed by the plea of Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest in the case.

In the petition, Sanjay Singh has termed his arrest by the ED as illegal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 this year had arrested Singh after a day-long questioning by ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Singh's Judicial custody was extended

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Singh had moved an application seeking directions to jail authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment and to allow him to continue regular treatment from his private doctor. Noting the submissions, the court said, Singh deserves adequate treatment which may not be possible from jail hence he be permitted to consult his eye specialist.

The court said it did not see any reason to reject Singh's permission to seek private treatment. The court further directed that no supporter of the accused be allowed near him in order to prevent any unnecessary trouble to patients of eye centres.

Delhi liquor scam case

The court also allowed Singh to sign two cheques for the purpose of meeting family expenses and also permitted him to sign two letters addressed to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in connection with the release of the transfer of funds.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Sanjay Singh's judicial custody extended till November 10 in Delhi excise policy case

Latest India News