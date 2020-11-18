Third peak is over but third wave not over yet, says Delhi Health minister as coronavirus cases witness spurt

Image Source : PTI FILE

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of COVID-19 spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital was not over yet. The minister said a large number of people were coming from outside to get tested in Delhi. "We are not refusing anyone. Some are giving their address, while many others are giving address of their relatives or acquaintances. About 25-30 per cent of people from outside, getting their tests done here," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,396 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812. The fresh cases came out of the 49,301 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 42,004 from 40,128, previous day. The highest single-day spike of 8593 cases till date was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

Asked about the large number of deaths and cases being recorded in the last several days, Jain said that the "third peak has crossed". "However, the third wave of the spread of the coronavirus infection is not over yet," he said.

On Monday, Jain had said that there was no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital sicne the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. He had said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the power from the Centre to clamp a lockdown at those markets that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots in the city and decided to withdrawn an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

