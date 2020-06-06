Hospitals can't turn away suspected COVID-19 cases: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Can't turn away suspected COVID-19 patients: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid criticism and complaints about Delhi hospitals refusing to COVID-19 patients, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned hospitals against turning away corona patients. Besides that, the Delhi CM asserted that there is no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital and to ensure that the government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on the available beds for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal said, "Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared."

"Please allow a few days for us to sort this out. We will investigate and take action against those who are refusing patients even when beds are available. Some are involved in black-marketing of beds," he added.

Kejriwal's statement comes a day after the reports of discrepancy in the number of available beds for coronavirus patients, surfaced on social media, following which the government received criticism.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain denied reports of a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and said that the Kejriwal government is trying to fix problems being faced by people using Delhi Corona app.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage