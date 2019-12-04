Image Source : FILE Defence Ministry aims to mobilise 50 lakh people for plogging

As part of the activities of cleanliness day (Swachhta Diwas) on December 7, the Defence Ministry aims to mobilise 50 lakh people from its own ranks and the local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country, the ministry said on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the "Swachhta Day" event, being organised at Delhi Cantonment on December 7.

The aim is to raise awareness among the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic free. The slogan coined for this event is "Plastic Se Raksha-Swachhata Hi Suraksha".

All the three services of the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and other organisations such as the Border Road Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will actively participate in this campaign.

There will also be a competition amongst the units. The winner will be based on the number of participants in plogging and the amount of plastic collected.

The Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programmes of the government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2014 to realise his dream of a 'Clean India'.

