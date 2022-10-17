Delhi: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal's residence attacked, cars damaged

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IANS Maliwal was not present at the home when the incident took place

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal's house was attacked and her and her mother’s cars were vandalized on Monday.

Maliwal tweeted that someone tried to enter her home and damaged vehicles parked at her residence and she and her mother were not present at the home when the incident took place. She tagged Delhi Police handle in the post.

The motive and people behind the incident are yet to be established by the police. However, it came hours after she tweeted a posting raising concerns over Delhi University's Miranda House incident in which a few men climbed the wall of the women college. The DCW issued a notice to the city police and Delhi University's Miranda House over allegations that men climbed the college walls to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus and indulged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering".

DCW chief Swati Maliwal questioned the security arrangements made by the college during the event.

"Men are climbing walls to forcibly enter Diwali fest at Miranda House, one of the most popular colleges of Delhi. The women have made serious allegations of molestation and harassment. We are sending notices to Delhi Police and college administration. How did this hooliganism happen? What were the security arrangements in place?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Delhi: Miranda House students allege harassment as men climb gates, walls to watch Diwali fest | VIDEOS

Latest India News