Image Source : ANI Odisha: Major fire breaks out at private hospital in Cuttack

A massive fire broke out a private hospital in Odisha's Cuttack city on Monday. As many as 7 fire tenders were pressed into service to tackle the blaze in the multi-storey building of Sun Hospital.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

All patients were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and other health facilities in ambulances, said an official.

"As many as 11 patients were undergoing treatment and all have been safely evacuated. The fire was brought under control by the fire services officials. The cause of the fire will be investigated," said Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

Odisha: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Tulsipur, Cuttack. Six fire tenders are at the spot.



"All patients were shifted to other hospitals. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," Pratik Singh, DCP Cuttack. pic.twitter.com/hpuH8fSID6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

He also said an investigation will also be carried out whether the hospital followed the fire safety norms.

A fire official informed that the hospital did not have a fire safety license.

"We had conducted an inspection of the hospital. Besides, a mock drill was conducted recently. We had asked the hospital authorities to comply with fire safety norms," said the official.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News