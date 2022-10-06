Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 2,529 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 32,282

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 32,282, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 9:38 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 32,282
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,745

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,529 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,43,436.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 32,282, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 33,318.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,745. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Wednesday reported 96 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,746 while the death toll stands at 26,503, it said. The new cases were detected from 6,773 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The national capital had recorded 74 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, the capital reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday. The capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0. 90 per cent and one death.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 10545 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 193 2323478 32  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 66543 296  
4 Assam 2636 74  735003 94  8035  
5 Bihar 172 838142 33  12302  
6 Chandigarh 25 98010 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 375 1161974 45  14135  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 359 1976788 71  26503  
10 Goa* 212 254015 36  3966  
11 Gujarat 718 61  1263316 141  11035  
12 Haryana 222 1044157 54  10706  
13 Himachal Pradesh 111 12  307946 22  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 105 474290 15  4785  
15 Jharkhand 56 436987 5330  
16 Karnataka 2737 56  4022200 178  40286
17 Kerala*** 8151 577  6729927 1238  71209  
18 Ladakh 17 29097   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 112   1043486 13  10772
21 Maharashtra 2715 24  7971775 429  148349
22 Manipur 11 137658   2149  
23 Meghalaya 40 95046 1622  
24 Mizoram 78 10  237689 38  723  
25 Nagaland 5 35175 781  
26 Odisha 928 79  1324399 169  9198
27 Puducherry 247 172489 26  1974  
28 Punjab** 164 763988 12  17917
29 Rajasthan 320 16  1303326 32  9642
30 Sikkim 45 43653 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5256 83  3541703 526  38047  
32 Telangana 585 24  833486 98  4111  
33 Tripura 15 106851 11  939  
34 Uttarakhand 984 440501 12  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 424 55  2102344 97  23622  
36 West Bengal 2673 195  2090951 283  21510
Total# 33318 1280  44039883 3731  528733
*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

