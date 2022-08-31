COVID-19: India reports 7,231 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,58,81,136 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,874
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,231 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,35,852.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 64,667, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 65,732.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,874. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 31 was recorded 2.05 per cent.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 1,444 new Covid cases today, 45% higher than yesterday
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,58,81,136 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,52,166 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 382 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and five deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.85 per cent, data showed.
The city on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths. The new cases came out of 13,382 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,467, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.
ALSO READ: China shuts down world’s largest electronic market after COVID spike
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|2
|10457
|7
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|683
|51
|2321432
|149
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|77
|10
|66309
|19
|296
|4
|Assam
|2900
|733365
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|851
|34
|835003
|193
|12294
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|303
|7
|97304
|39
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|969
|147
|1158574
|225
|14110
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|4
|11570
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2226
|33
|1970547
|410
|26467
|5
|10
|Goa*
|846
|27
|251309
|177
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1755
|113
|1257307
|337
|11008
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1782
|246
|1039413
|515
|10683
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1006
|226
|305672
|326
|4201
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1191
|129
|471671
|260
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|192
|7
|436433
|37
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|6775
|549
|4003899
|1389
|40241
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|8397
|159
|6674932
|1078
|70819
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|7
|28931
|3
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|393
|41
|1042265
|82
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|10902
|570
|7939594
|2006
|148242
|8
|22
|Manipur
|59
|3
|137491
|12
|2147
|23
|Meghalaya
|87
|9
|94730
|24
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|568
|32
|235797
|86
|720
|25
|Nagaland
|13
|3
|35117
|5
|777
|26
|Odisha
|2035
|12
|1316172
|243
|9175
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|322
|20
|170533
|59
|1968
|28
|Punjab**
|1136
|122
|761263
|234
|17899
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|2767
|252
|1296138
|494
|9627
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|150
|11
|43052
|35
|489
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5161
|43
|3524970
|537
|38035
|32
|Telangana
|1738
|186
|828484
|376
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|33
|1
|106754
|8
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1473
|93
|439030
|201
|7737
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2664
|436
|2096216
|949
|23604
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|2561
|155
|2082755
|308
|21462
|1
|Total#
|64667
|1065
|43835852
|10828
|527874
|35
|*Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.