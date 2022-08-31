COVID-19: India reports 7,231 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 7,231 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,35,852.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 64,667, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 65,732.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,874. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 31 was recorded 2.05 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,58,81,136 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,52,166 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 382 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and five deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.85 per cent, data showed.

The city on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths. The new cases came out of 13,382 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,467, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 2 10457 7 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 683 51 2321432 149 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 77 10 66309 19 296 4 Assam 2900 733365 8032 5 Bihar 851 34 835003 193 12294 1 6 Chandigarh 303 7 97304 39 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 969 147 1158574 225 14110 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 4 11570 5 4 9 Delhi 2226 33 1970547 410 26467 5 10 Goa* 846 27 251309 177 3963 11 Gujarat 1755 113 1257307 337 11008 1 12 Haryana 1782 246 1039413 515 10683 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1006 226 305672 326 4201 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1191 129 471671 260 4782 15 Jharkhand 192 7 436433 37 5330 16 Karnataka 6775 549 4003899 1389 40241 5 17 Kerala*** 8397 159 6674932 1078 70819 1 18 Ladakh 53 7 28931 3 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 393 41 1042265 82 10770 21 Maharashtra 10902 570 7939594 2006 148242 8 22 Manipur 59 3 137491 12 2147 23 Meghalaya 87 9 94730 24 1618 24 Mizoram 568 32 235797 86 720 25 Nagaland 13 3 35117 5 777 26 Odisha 2035 12 1316172 243 9175 1 27 Puducherry 322 20 170533 59 1968 28 Punjab** 1136 122 761263 234 17899 3 29 Rajasthan 2767 252 1296138 494 9627 2 30 Sikkim 150 11 43052 35 489 1 31 Tamil Nadu 5161 43 3524970 537 38035 32 Telangana 1738 186 828484 376 4111 33 Tripura 33 1 106754 8 938 34 Uttarakhand 1473 93 439030 201 7737 35 Uttar Pradesh 2664 436 2096216 949 23604 2 36 West Bengal 2561 155 2082755 308 21462 1 Total# 64667 1065 43835852 10828 527874 35 *Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

