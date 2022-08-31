Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 7,231 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 64,667, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2022 9:43 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,58,81,136 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,874

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 7,231 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.67 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,35,852.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 64,667, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 65,732.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,874. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 31 was recorded 2.05 per cent. 

 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,58,81,136 samples have been tested up to August 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,52,166 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 382 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and five deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.85 per cent, data showed. 

The city on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths. The new cases came out of 13,382 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,467, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 10457 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 683 51  2321432 149  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 77 10  66309 19  296  
4 Assam 2900   733365   8032  
5 Bihar 851 34  835003 193  12294
6 Chandigarh 303 97304 39  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 969 147  1158574 225  14110
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11570 4  
9 Delhi 2226 33  1970547 410  26467
10 Goa* 846 27  251309 177  3963  
11 Gujarat 1755 113  1257307 337  11008
12 Haryana 1782 246  1039413 515  10683
13 Himachal Pradesh 1006 226  305672 326  4201
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1191 129  471671 260  4782  
15 Jharkhand 192 436433 37  5330  
16 Karnataka 6775 549  4003899 1389  40241
17 Kerala*** 8397 159  6674932 1078  70819
18 Ladakh 53 28931 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 393 41  1042265 82  10770  
21 Maharashtra 10902 570  7939594 2006  148242
22 Manipur 59 137491 12  2147  
23 Meghalaya 87 94730 24  1618  
24 Mizoram 568 32  235797 86  720  
25 Nagaland 13 35117 777  
26 Odisha 2035 12  1316172 243  9175
27 Puducherry 322 20  170533 59  1968  
28 Punjab** 1136 122  761263 234  17899
29 Rajasthan 2767 252  1296138 494  9627
30 Sikkim 150 11  43052 35  489
31 Tamil Nadu 5161 43  3524970 537  38035  
32 Telangana 1738 186  828484 376  4111  
33 Tripura 33 106754 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1473 93  439030 201  7737  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2664 436  2096216 949  23604
36 West Bengal 2561 155  2082755 308  21462
Total# 64667 1065  43835852 10828  527874 35 
*Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

