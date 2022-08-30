Maharashtra logs 1,444 new Covid cases today, 45% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.03 per cent.

Maharashtra recorded 1,444 new infections of coronavirus on Tuesday and eight deaths, according to data provided by state health department. The new cases came as a rise of 634 from a day ago, when the state had logged 810 infections and five deaths.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,98,738, while the toll increased to 1,48,242, said the department in a bulletin.

Mumbai logged 516 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

Kolhapur recorded two deaths, while Thane and Nagpur cities and Chandrapur district registered one death each, it said.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.03 per cent.

The health department said 2,006 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,39,594 and leaving the state with 10,902 active cases.

The bulletin said 27,460 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to to 8,40,93,526.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 80,98,738; fresh cases 1,444; death toll 1,48,242; recoveries 79,39,594, active cases 10,902; total tests 8,40,93,526.

Mumbai Covid cases

Mumbai reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655.

A day before, 6,700 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent.

The cases grew at the rate of 0.059 per cent between August 23 and August 29, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 1,171 days.

